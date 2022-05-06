Special public prosecutor to be appointed to punish culprits involved in PSI Scam: HM

A special public prosecutor will be appointed to argue in the court to punish those involved in the alleged irregularities in the PSI exam, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The minister stated that though frauds were taken place earlier in several examinations, a probe was not conducted properly. Such frauds would not have been repeated had a probe been conducted, he said. Two hours after the irregularities in the PSI exam came to light, the government ordered a probe by constituting a CID team, he added.

A total of 48 people have been arrested in the case and a probe is on to punish the guilty, the minister explained.

The state government has taken all steps to strengthen the home department including funds worth Rs 200 crore to develop police stations and plans to recruit 400 forensic experts. Funds have been released for the medical expenses of retired police personnel, the minister explained.

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge is not cooperating with the investigation despite the CID notice issued to him. As his supporters are involved in it, Priyank is making baseless allegations, the minister said, adding that he should meet the CID sleuths and should hand over the documents which he has.