Spike in Covid-19 cases: students want NEET postponed

DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 23:10 ist

The students registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 have demanded that the examinations postponed following a spike in Covid-19 cases across the nation.

Several students have started online campaigns on various social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET-2020.

The NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13. The students have said that many of them were from the containment zones and their homes had been sealed and therefore it would be difficult for them to appear for the test.

The students who have registered for the test wanted the authorities to postpone NEET till November.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed by students in the Supreme Court for the postponement of NEET and Joint Entrance Examination.

