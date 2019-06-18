Spl train to Naganahalli till June 23

The Railways has introduced a special train from Bengaluru, which will run till Naganahalli, 8 km from Mysuru. This will help thousands of commuters affected by cancellation of trains on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route.

It also withheld the decision to cancel the Bengaluru-Arsikere train.

The KSR Bengaluru–Naganahalli MEMU (train no. 06566) special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 9.30 am and reach Naganahalli at 12.35 pm.

In the return direction, Naganahalli–KSR Bengaluru MEMU (train no. 06565) special will depart from Naganahalli at 2.05 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru at 5.15 pm.

The train will have stoppages at Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Gnanabharathi Halt, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ketohalli Halt, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settyhalli, Nidaghatta H, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Chandragirikoppal Halt, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna in both directions. The special train will ply till June 23.

The South Western Railway has withheld the cancellation of the KSR Bengaluru–Arsikere passenger train (no. 56223/56224). The train will run on all days.

However, the Mysuru-Chennai Express (train no. 22681) on June 19 and Chennai–Mysuru Express (train no. 22682) on June 20 stand cancelled. The Hubballi–Mysuru Hampi Express (train no. 16591) will terminate at Pandavapura instead of Mysuru from June 17 to 22 and Mysuru–Sholapur Express (train no. 16535) will start from Pandavapura, instead of Mysuru from June 18 to 23.