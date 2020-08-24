Sports, food service allowed in social clubs: Karnataka

However, the guidelines state that places of large gatherings

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 24 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 22:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH Photo/ Prashanth HG

In a major relief for social clubs, Karnataka has clarified that they are permitted to operate their sports facilities and resume food service.

The state government’s clarification came seeking to end confusion on the operation of sports facilities located inside social clubs.

In May, Karnataka allowed sports complexes and sporting activities to resume without spectators. Dine-in services are also allowed. However, the guidelines state that places of large gatherings - theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums - and social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, educational and other such congregations are prohibited.

“It is clarified that subject to following of conditions laid out by national and state guidelines/orders, sporting activities and serving of food on tables in social clubs of the state are permitted,” revenue department’s principal secretary (disaster management) Anjum Parwez stated.

However, social clubs are prohibited from supplying liquor, Parwez stated.

Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka
restaurants

