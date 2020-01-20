SSLC exam: Over 1 lakh corrections received for draft hall tickets

From gender to date of birth, over one lakh corrections have been made to the draft admission tickets issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to the students appearing for SSLC exams scheduled for March/April 2020,

The Board had dispatched draft admission tickets to respective schools through online on January 1. The headmasters of the schools were allowed to make corrections under eight heads including name, date of birth, names of parents, spellings, gender and photographs.

According to the director of KSEEB, the board has received over 1,01,208 corrections and final admission tickets will be released in

second week of February. However, there was no option available to change medium and language combination.

79k evaluators

The strategy by KSEEB to overcome shortage of evaluators has become successful with 79,670 teachers registering online. As board needs 65,000 evaluators, it will shortlist eligible evaluators from this registry and issue them the evaluation orders.

Even the number of schools failed to upload teachers details online has come down to 04 from 300. It can be

recalled that the Board had withheld the draft admission tickets of the children studying in those 300 schools for not uploading teachers details online.

The Board has decided to take assistance of the Cyber Crime police to ensure a free and fair exam. Officials said that they will convene a meeting with police officials on the same.

Director said that all examination centres, including government schools,

will be equipped with CCTV cameras.