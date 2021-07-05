Stage dharna for special grants, Siddaramaiah tells CM

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, on Monday, dared Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to stage a dharna in front of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence demanding the release of special grants to Karnataka.

He accused Yediyurappa of being "meek" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirmala, adding that the CM portrayed himself as powerful only in Karnataka.

His situation was akin to the proverbial "dog" behaving like a "tiger" in his locality, Siddaramaiah said, quoting the Hindi proverb "Hamara kutta hamare galli mein sher".

Siddaramaiah was speaking at a kit distribution event in Bengaluru.

The Congress leader has also objected to the move by Yediyurappa to write to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin over the Mekedatu project.

"Writing the letter was a wrong move. Why do we need permission from Tamil Nadu for the project? We should do our work based on court orders," he said.

Check out DH latest videos: