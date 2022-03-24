State mulls measures to reform KPSC

State mulls measures to reform KPSC

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is mulling measures to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 24 2022, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 02:56 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is mulling measures to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Along with complaints of irregularities during exams for various posts, several other issues are plaguing KPSC, which was modelled along the lines of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), he said, responding to a question at the Legislative Council.

Also Read — Karnataka govt to cut powers of KPSC members

The key problems faced by KPSC are the shortage of staff in its ranks, the absence of full-time controller of exams among others, he said.

On vacancies in government departments, Bommai said that financial restrictions in the last few years had hampered attempts of filling up the posts. Vacancies of various government departments will be filled as the financial condition improves, the chief minister added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
KPSC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

 