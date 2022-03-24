State mulls measures to reform KPSC

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is mulling measures to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Along with complaints of irregularities during exams for various posts, several other issues are plaguing KPSC, which was modelled along the lines of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), he said, responding to a question at the Legislative Council.

The key problems faced by KPSC are the shortage of staff in its ranks, the absence of full-time controller of exams among others, he said.

On vacancies in government departments, Bommai said that financial restrictions in the last few years had hampered attempts of filling up the posts. Vacancies of various government departments will be filled as the financial condition improves, the chief minister added.

