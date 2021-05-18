Stigma, myths hamper Covid second wave fight in Ballari

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic grips rural Karnataka, Ballari appears to be the worst affected wih the highest positivity rate of 41.22% in the state.

In parts of the undivided Ballari district, which has the third highest death toll after Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru, rumours and misconceptions are hindering efforts at containment. People fear that a patient hospitalised after testing positive will surely die, causing many to shun testing. Stigma attached to the disease is also playing a role.

Residents around mines blame continued operations at factories for the surge in cases. Officials attribute the high positivity rate to the policy of testing only the symptomatic.

PK Halli gram panchayat in Hosapete taluk comprises four villages around the mines, where nine people died in a week. Only four of them were confirmed Covid positive, while deaths of the remaining five were attributed to natural causes. According to Ramesh (name changed), an employee of PK Halli GP, youngest of the nine dead was a 12-year-old boy who had high fever for 3-4 days. “His parents ignored it thinking it was only fever and did not get him tested,” he said.

Many are still not comfortable getting tested, said Manjunath, who conducts tests at Hosapete. Seven of a family tested positive at Shankar camp on Sunday. Their neighbours refused testing. “We have to seek police assistance,” he said.

M Bhagyalakshmi of Sakhi Trust said misconceptions on hospitalisation were prevalent. Ballari deputy commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapathi told DH that the high positivity rate was because only symptomatic people were tested.

“There is no refusal to test,” he said. Late detection was one of the reasons for deaths, as patients approached quacks who misdiagnose the ailment, he said.