Stop protests, Sreeramulu tells supporters

Health Minister V Sreeramulu has appealed his followers not to stage protests demanding that he be appointed as deputy chief minister.

"My becoming deputy chief minister is not important. It is suffice if the reservation for Valmiki community is increased to 7.50%. Therefore, no one from the community should stage protest and embarass the government," Sreeramulu said here on Wednesday.

Equating party with mother, Sreeramulu said that all workers should abide by the decision of the party and no one should stage protest against it. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has promised to increase reservation for Valmiki community. "I had tweeted yesterday to stop protest. I am making an appeal again now. I have not put a demand to appoint me as Ballari district in-charge minister," he said.