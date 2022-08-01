Sulibele says sorry to Puneeth fans over tweet

Sulibele says sorry to Puneeth fans over tweet

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 05:27 ist
Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele. Credit: DH Photo

Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele on Monday tendered an apology after his tweet sparked outrage from fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. 

"I apologise as my tweet has been viewed by many as disrespect to Puneeth. I have immense respect for him. Please do not misunderstand my tweet. If fans are hurt, I apologise. As a Puneeth fan myself, this (apology) is my duty," Sulibele said. 

In one of his tweets criticising the BJP government, Sulibele mocked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for spending three days attending to Puneeth following his demise last October. Sulibele was heavily attacked and trolled by the actor's fans.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Puneeth Rajkumar

What's Brewing

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyric after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyric after disabled community outcry

Monkeypox death in India: Is there a reason to panic?

Monkeypox death in India: Is there a reason to panic?

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

 