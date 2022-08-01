Sulibele says sorry to Puneeth fans over tweet

Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele on Monday tendered an apology after his tweet sparked outrage from fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
"I apologise as my tweet has been viewed by many as disrespect to Puneeth. I have immense respect for him. Please do not misunderstand my tweet. If fans are hurt, I apologise. As a Puneeth fan myself, this (apology) is my duty," Sulibele said.
In one of his tweets criticising the BJP government, Sulibele mocked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for spending three days attending to Puneeth following his demise last October. Sulibele was heavily attacked and trolled by the actor's fans.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'
Beyonce to cut lyric after disabled community outcry
Monkeypox death in India: Is there a reason to panic?
TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact
Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing
Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival