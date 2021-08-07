Sulking Anand Singh threatens to quit Bommai Cabinet over portfolio allotment

Hours after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated portfolios to ministers, Tourism and Ecology Minister Anand Singh on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the department/s allotted to him.

The Vijayanagara MLA has indirectly threatened to quit the Cabinet if his portfolios were not revised.

"I had requested CM Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa for the portfolio of my choice. They had assured me of considering my request. But I was allotted Tourism and Ecology portfolios which I didn't ask for. I am disappointed..." Anand Singh told reporters.

"I will meet CM and Yediyurappa again and seek them to reconsider my request. If they don't change my portfolios, I may remain as MLA," he said indirectly threatening to quit the Bommai Cabinet.

"They (party leadership) should have given me the department/s of my choice considering the sacrifice I'd made to bring the BJP to power. At least, they should clarify the reasons for not allotting me the portfolio I'd sought, he said.

Anand Singh is said to have confided to his close aides that he was eyeing Energy or PWD portfolios.

