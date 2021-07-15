Sumalatha seeks details of last year’s repairs at KRS

Lok Sabha member Sumalatha, who claimed that she had nowhere stated that there were cracks on the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, contradicted her statement saying she still stands by her words that rampant mining posed a threat to the KRS dam and cracks developed over the years.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Sumalatha said she had nowhere stated that there are cracks on the KRS dam, but had raised the issue during the District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory (DISHA) committee meeting in Mandya, seeking information from the officials. It was given a political twist and misinterpreted, she said.

The experts report says that quarrying will pose a threat to the KRS dam. Tremors and vibrations have been recorded 11 times around the dam. As it caused anxiety among the farmers and locals, I asked about it during the DISHA meeting, she said.

“I will not accept that there are no cracks. Crack-filling and grouting works were taken up at a cost of Rs 76 crore last year only because there were cracks inside. A comprehensive probe should be conducted,” the MP said. She asked the officials to submit all the bills and receipts on the repair works taken up last year.

Experts team

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said an experts’ team would be sent to Mandya district, to assess if cracks have developed on the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam. “I will also ask the Mandya DC to conduct an inspection and submit a report,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Ashoka, without taking the name of Sumalatha, said, “Experts have already given a report that there are no cracks on the dam. We should trust their report and not the claims of

others”.