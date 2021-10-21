Survey only to collect information, says Goolihatti Shekhar

BJP legislator and member of the Legislature Committee on Backward Classes and Minorities Goolihatti Shekhar on Thursday said that there is no malice in the survey of mosques, dargahs and churches in the state.

"The survey is to only collect information to ensure adequate distribution of funds," Shekhar told reporters.

"Officials told us that some people raised objections when surveys of churches were carried out. We are only doing it to ensure proper distribution of funds," he said.

He said that several state-run programmes such as construction of Shaadi Mahals are discussed by the Committee in its meetings. "Survey data is essential to ensure distribution of funds," he said, adding that revenue and backward classes officials will conduct the survey.

Shekhar also said that he was ready to apologise to born Christians if they were hurt by his remarks. "We are with the community. However, our fight against those involved in forced conversions will continue," he said.

He added that though everyone was allowed to practice their religion, forced conversions are not allowed.

Get quota report before bypoll: Panchamasali seer

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha pontiff Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami on Thursday said the government should get a report from the Backward Classes Commission on, including the Panchamasali Lingayat community under Category 2A reservation, before the October 30 bypolls to Hangal and Sindgi Assembly segments.

"This isn't political pressure, but we're just expressing the sentiments of the community," he said. "There are 46,000 voters in Hangal and 36,000 in Singdi who belong to the Panchamasali community."