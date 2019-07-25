Swachhata Pakhwada by MHRD at schools

The Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) has organised nation-wide Swachhta Pakhwada 2019, which will be held across schools, between September 1 to 15.

Awareness

In a circular issued, Ministry for Human Resource Development has asked schools to observe Swachhta Pakhwada by organising different programmes to create awareness on cleanliness and sanitation. Schools can organise cleanliness drives, sanitation drives, hygiene drives, and conduct other activities to ensure community participation.

Meetings

As suggested by Ministry for Human Resource Development, schools can organise parent-teacher meetings to educate them about the importance of sanitation among children, and preaching of Swachhata Shapath among teachers and students.

Timely inspection of sanitary facilities at schools should be held, and in case of repairs, the head of the school should write to higher authorities requesting for up-gradation of the same.