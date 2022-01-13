Task forces to be set up at GP level for Covid control: Eshawarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshawarappa stated that task forces would be set up at gram panchayat level in the state to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, the number of Covid-19 cases is rising everyday in the state. Tackling the pandemic has become an uphill task for the state government. So, task forces headed by the gram panchayat president will be formed in six thousand gram panchayats across the state. They will also comprise government officials, and gram panchayat members. They would interact with health department officials and take steps on admitting Covid positive patients to the hospital and directing asymptomatic patients to follow home quarantine rules.

Replying to a query why Congress leaders have not been arrested despite filing FIR against them, he said even the court has given direction in this regard. "We are not keen to arrest the former chief minister and keep him in jail. Congress leaders must understand this and halt the padayatra for the implementation of Mekedatu project."

"Thousands of people are part of it. I don't know how many of them are infected by the pandemic. Congress leaders H M Revanna, Shivashankar Reddy, C M Ibrahim are already tested positive for the pandemic. So, Congress leaders must halt it now and it can be resumed later", he suggested.

He said as many as 60 students tested positive for the pandemic in the district. But all schools will not be closed in this regard. Health department officials will take a suitable call in this regard.

On lockdown, he said there is no such plan as of now. But if the situation demands, it will be considered.