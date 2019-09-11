Teachers Transfer Act to be amended by 2020: Edu min

The teachers working with the state government schools who have been opposing compulsory transfer have partially succeeded in getting their demand fulfilled, with Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar agreeing to cancel compulsory transfers.

The decision was taken after Suresh Kumar held a meeting with the Members of Legislative Councils (MLC) representing teachers and graduate constituencies from various political parties in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Following the suggestions made by the MLCs, the minister assured of revoking the transfers already effecting and redeploying teachers to their previous workplace by March 2020. "For the next year, we will start the transfer process early and complete it before the commencement of the academic year. There is a need to bring amendments to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of transfer of teachers) (Amendment) Act, 2017. For this, we will constitute a committee of MLCs and get their report before bringing amendments," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, it has also been discussed to drop those with severe health issues, widows, from compulsory transfers, while bringing amendments to the existing Act.

"As 90% of the transfers have been completed for this year, we cannot stop or revise it. But we requested the minister to rectify all mistakes and confusions in the Act before March 2020 and he assured of amending the Act," said Puttanna, MLC.

However, former education minister Tanveer Sait who brought amendments to the 2007 Act in the year 2017, and introduced compulsory transfers, called this decision by the state government to bring amendments to the Act will not serve any purpose.

Speaking to DH, Tanveer Sait said, "Before bringing amendments to the Act we had a thorough discussion and consultation with all concerned people, including the Law department. The minister is saying the amendments were passed in a hurry when the Opposition was in protest. Before making such comments, he should check the facts. The bill was passed unanimously and when the house was in peace."

"By bringing amendments to the Act, the minister will overthrow an entire system. If he has no details about it, let him discuss it with the people who brought amendments in 2017. Anyway, I will write him a letter explaining the same," said Tanveer Sait.