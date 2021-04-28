Telling lies is monopoly of 'fake Gandhis’: Pralhad Joshi

In reply to Congress leaders' allegation that the BJP governments are telling lie about arrangements made to handle the pandemic and other aspects related to the second wave of Covid-19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said, "telling lie or misguiding the people is the monopoly of 'fake Gandhis' who are leading the Congress, and nobody in BJP does so".

“All have to fight together against the pandemic, and this is not the time for politics. People have already shown the Congress its place, for telling lies,” he said, commenting on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Second wave of Covid-19 was expected, but its severity being experienced now was not anticipated. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is making allegations of unpreparedness with political angle, as there is nothing else to criticise Modi government, he opined.

Maharashtra and Chattisgarh also experienced surge in Covid cases, though they did not have elections. Rahul Gandhi also campaigned during elections in Kerala, where thousands of people were gathered. Even Siddaramaiah did not demand postponement of by-elections in Karnataka, Joshi noted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti have already expressed regret for Katti's act of asking a farmer to 'die', and it is a closed chapter now, he added.