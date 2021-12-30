Temple chariot catches fire at fair in Belagavi's Ramdurg

The temple chariot caught fire during the Jadishankaralinga Devara Jathra Mahotsava creating panic among devotees at Shivapete village in Ramdurg taluk on Tuesday evening. However, no casualties have been reported.

A large number of devotees had gathered during the 38th Maharathotsava ceremony of the temple.

After the event, devotees began bursting crackers. The sparks from the crackers fell on the chariot’s Kalasha. The paper flags used for decorating the chariot caught fire and soon the entire chariot was engulfed in fire.

The devotees immediately doused the fire with clothes and plantain leaves.

In the meeting held later, seers Shivamurthy Swami of Avaradhi Mutt, Channamalla Shivacharya Swami of Torgal Mutt and Shanthaveera Swami of Shivamurtheshwara Mutt of Ramdurg, urged the devotees not to worry due over the incident.

Pictures and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

