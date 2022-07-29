Temple staffer gives away bag with Rs 2.91 lakh cash with prasad

A devotee visiting Male Mahadeshwara temple was “blessed” with a bag containing Rs 2.91 lakh in cash, along with the laddu prasad bag, courtesy, temple staffer.

The incident occurred on Thursday. A large number of devotees visited the temple on the occasion of Bheemana Amavasya on Thursday. A staffer on duty at a special ticket counter delivered laddu prasad bag along with another bag kept nearby containing the cash.

The employee realised that the cash bag was missing in the afternoon and immediately informed the Temple Development Authority officials. When the CCTV camera footage was checked, it was found that the devotee was given the prasad and cash bag. According to sources, the authorities have directed to recover the money from the staffer.