Terror scare keeps state's pilgrims away from Amarnath

The perception of threat to life has forced many devotees from Karnataka to delay or cancel their annual pilgrimage plans to visit Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir, which has seen a spate of terror attacks of late.

According to trusts and agencies that help people travel to Amarnath and offer prayers to the naturally formed ice-Shivalingam, not many from the state are willing to travel as they are “scared” of persistent terror strikes and other natural catastrophes. They said that the number of pilgrims has drastically reduced over the last few years.

“We had received as many as 300 applications last year from Karnataka. But we have got around 100 applications as of now. The registrations will close in July. But since not many are showing interest, the number might drop,” said a representative of Adigas Yatra, a Central-government recognised travel

company.

He said, “Many are scared of repeated terror attacks in the border areas. Other reasons could be high flight charges.”

Yennegere R Venkataramayya, president, Shiv Shakthi Sewa Mandal that enables trouble-free pilgrimage to Amarnath, said pilgrims last year specifically mentioned they were scared of terror attacks.

“There were around 400 registrations by the end of July from across the state last year. We have received some 70 so far. Not many are showing interest,” he said.

There have been many instances in the past when terror strikes took place during Amarnath yatra, killing hundreds of pilgrims.

Now, this has turned into an alarm for pilgrims, who are refusing to enrol themselves. This is despite the security provided by the government. Bullet-proof SUV convoys, bikes and proof bunkers were deployed by the government last year.

Besides, thousands of Central Reserve Police Force and state personnel were deployed. The travel agencies have given certain instructions.

“The pilgrims should always register with recognised trusts and agencies which are capable enough to take care of them. They should never venture individually anywhere. If they travel with experienced travel agents, they will know what danger lies where, on the way. They will even know where to have camps, where to get free food or whom to approach whenever there is some emergency,” said Venkataramayya.