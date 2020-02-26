'The End' seal must on 2nd PU answer scripts

Rashmi Belur
  • Feb 26 2020, 00:18am ist
The Pre-University Education Department has made it mandatory for room invigilators during this year's second PU examination to put "The End" seal on answer scripts. The measure is aimed at checking any malpractice after the conclusion of examination.

As per the instructions given by the department to all officials associated with examinations, this year it is compulsory to put "The End" seal and their signature on the next page of the answer sheet where student ended his/her writing. The department is supplying ink pad and seal for this purpose.

"Though no cases of post-exam malpractice are reported all these years, going a step ahead we have taken measures to avoid malpractices such as replacing or inserting answer scripts after the exams," said a senior official of the department. In the present system, room invigilator is not allowed to write anything on the answer script.

The examination centres from where the answer scripts bundles have to be sent via postal service are advised not to use two-wheeler for the purpose. Officials concerned have been instructed to use a four-wheeler or an auto for transportation of the answer scripts.

 

