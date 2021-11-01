Thirthahalli artist pays rich tributes to 'Appu'

A die-hard fan of actor the late Puneeth Rajkumar from Thirthahalli has paid rich tributes to the actor by sculpting the clay bust of the actor. Yes, the act of Jagadish from Kuruvalli in the taluk, has conquered hearts of many people in the district.

Presently, he is sculpting idols in Shilpa Kala Sangama. Having trained in KPJ Prabhu Handicrafts Institute at Bidadi in Bengaluru, he creating various idols and statues of great persons and Gods. Jagadish, son of Balakrishna and Ranidevi, learnt the art from parents during his boyish days.

After learning about the death of the actor in Bengaluru on October 29, he decided to pay tribute to the actor by creating his bust. He also got the much-needed support from his parents.

Speaking to DH, Jagadish said, "Puneeth's death is shocking. I don't feel that he is no more and he will remain in the hearts of people through his film. His personality would attract everyone."