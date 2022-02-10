Three-judge full bench to hear hijab pleas today

A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions over the hijab controversy. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions at 2.30 pm on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit had requested the Chief Justice to refer all the petitions to a larger bench. The hearing in this batch of petitions, challenging both the restrictions on wearing the hijab as well as the government order of mandating the uniform, commenced at 2.30 pm. As soon as the bench assembled, Justice Dixit said that he felt the matter required consideration by a larger bench. Justice Dixit also observed that generally in cases involving personal laws, larger benches are constituted.

At this stage, senior advocates appearing for the students requested the court to grant interim relief as the students have been kept away from classrooms. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who is an alumnus of MGM College in Udupi, said the children he represents have a current problem which requires immediate attention since there are only two months left in the academic year. Another senior advocate Devadatta Kamath requested the court to permit students to attend classes.

However, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi and senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, who is representing the College Development Committee opposed the plea.

The AG said the February 5 government order only says that CDCs will decide on the uniform. Poovayya said that the prescription of uniform existed since last year and no one objected to it.

While Hegde said there is nothing in the Karnataka Education Act (KEA) that deals with uniforms, Kamath said the government’s stand that it has given the decision making powers to the CDCs has made matters worse. “The state says it has not prohibited anything. It is worse. If the state says it has not decided, then we are at the mercy of some committee to ensure our constitutional rights,” he said.

Justice Dixit, however, said the request for interim prayer may be placed before the larger bench. “This matter was very passionately argued on Tuesday by both sides from which the judge has benefited. Regarding the enormity of the questions that are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hands of honorable Chief Justice to consider if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. It is open to the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the honorable Chief Justice,” the court said.

