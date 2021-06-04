Three of a family burnt to death as car catches fire

Three members of the family were burnt to death and two sustained serious injuries after their car rolled into a ditch and caught fire, near Halagur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Friday morning.

The deceased are Sheik Faisal (44), his daughter Suhana (12) and his son Sheikh Aihil (6). Faisal's wife Mehak, 33 and another daughter Mahaira, 11, have sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, for treatment.

According to sources, the car hit a roadside stone and rolled into a ditch and caught fire. The victims are the residents of K G Halli, in Bengaluru. They had gone to a friend's farmhouse near Kollegal and were returning when the mishap occurred.

Faisal was a civil contractor in Bengaluru and was driving the car when the mishap occurred.

It is said that he lost control over the car near the petrol bunk in Halagur town when the vehicle hit a roadside stone and rolled into the ditch. It caught fire instantly and all the three were charred to death. Locals rushed and rescued the other two in the car. Halagur police have registered a case.