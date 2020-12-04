Three of Harihar family die in car-lorry collision

Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old girl, hailing from Harihar were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary container lorry at Kamdode Cross on National Highway 4 near here on Friday.

Deceased are: K N Hanumanthappa Ningappa (60), Rajeshwari (45) and their granddaughter Shivani, all natives of Kumbaluru in Harihar taluk of Davangere district. Injured Veena has been admitted to Ranebennur taluk hospital. The accident occurred when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding in Hubballi. The Halageri police have registered a case.