Toddler falls off vehicle on Agumbe ghat, rescued

A toddler had a miraculous escape after falling off a tourist vehicle at the 4th Cross on Agumbe Ghat Road in the taluk and lying on the road for over 30 minutes on Thursday night.

According to police, Anwi (3), who was seated near rear door of the vehicle, fell off as the door opened. As her parents were asleep, the incident went unnoticed. The vehicle was heading to NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru district from Kerala, added the police.

The parents realised that Anwi was missing when the vehicle reached Koppa, about 30 kilometres away from the Ghat Road. They went back on the same route in search of their daughter.

Meanwhile, the toddler was on the road crying for more than 30 minutes. Vinay, an advocate, who was heading to Thirthahalli from Udupi, noticed her. He rescued Anwi, brought her in his vehicle and handed her over to the staff at Agumbe check post. She was later handed over to the Agumbe police.

Based on the information by the Agumbe check post staff, the parents approached the police and took their daughter.