11 camels rescued in Karnataka, sent back to Rajasthan

Eleven camels were rescued and sent back to Rajasthan as per the court's order in Mandya on Wednesday.

It is said that the camels were brought from Rajasthan recently to be sold as meat during Bakrid festival. The members of Vishwa Prani Kalayana Mandali, led by its president Dayananda Swami, stopped the lorries transporting the camels at Chintamani, near Chikkaballpur and handed it to the police.

A case was registered. Later, the camels were looked after at a goshala in Doddabyadarahalli, in Pandavapura taluk, in Mandya district.

The court heard the case and directed the authorities to send back the camels. Accordingly, the camels were sent in two lorries to Rajasthan, from the SP's office premises, on Wednesday evening