11 new evening colleges in Karnataka to cater to surge in demand for seats

To manage the sudden surge in the demand for undergraduate courses following the promotion of all II PU students to the next class this year, the higher education department is opening 11 evening colleges from this academic year.

These colleges will come up at the existing government degree colleges. The department of higher education has issued an order permitting colleges in 11 cities to begin evening classes. The government RC college in Bengaluru is one such college.

Examinations for II PU were not conducted this year due to Covid-19 during May-June. This has resulted in more students getting eligibility to join undergraduate courses.

“Starting of evening colleges was a proposal announced in the budget last year and we decided to make use of it this year, following the demand,” said a senior official from the department.

The department has, through an order, directed the college managements to offer the courses which are job oriented.

“The evening colleges must offer BCom, BCA and other courses, which can provide jobs,” the official said.

The evening colleges will be established under Sandhya Shakti scheme at 11 city corporation limits in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and Ballari.

The department has also given approval for posts of teaching and non-teaching staff at these evening colleges. Each college will get one principal, seven teaching, two non-teaching staff, beside three Group ‘D’ employees.

According to department officials, this will also help students opt for courses as per the National Education Policy guidelines.

“If the day college is offering combinations which are not available in the evening college, students of the evening college will have options to choose open electives from the day college,” the official said.