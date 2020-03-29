12 including doctors asked to remain home quarantined in Mangaluru

As many as 12 persons, including two doctors who treated a COVID-19 infected patient from Kalleri in Belthangady, have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

The 21-year-old man had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru International Airport on March 21 and later had travelled to Majestic in Bengaluru to board a bus to Uppinangady. Later, he had hired an auto to travel to his house at Kalleri.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

He was admitted at an isolation ward at Puttur Government Hospital. Two doctors, who treated him, six health assistants and four assistants who had cleaned the isolation ward have been asked to remain quarantined at home.

The patient was tested positive for coronavirus on March 27. In this background, the authorities had directed 12 persons who came in contact with the patient to remain quarantined.