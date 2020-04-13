12,000 BDA sites to be auctioned to raise revenue: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced several measures to generate revenues for the state to tide over the financial difficulty posed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government is moving to auction 12,000 BDA corner sites, while also looking to regularise illegal buildings and approve private and cooperative layouts to generate revenue.

On allowing the sale of liquor, Yediyurappa said discussions are on and that a decision will be taken after April 14.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Briefing reporters, Yediyurappa said the government expected Rs 14,000-15,000 crore by auctioning BDA sites. "The sites will be auctioned only if we get a good price," he said.

Noting that several cases on regularisation of unauthorised buildings were pending in the High Court and Supreme Court, the CM said that measures will be taken for the speedy disposal of such cases. This will help people and also generate for the state exchequer.

Laws will be amended for the benefit of private and cooperative housing societies for developing layouts and sites. Hundreds of housing cooperative societies waiting for permission will benefit from the move, according to Yediyurappa.

A total of Rs 1,000 crore available with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will be used to develop basic facilities in medical colleges around the state, he said.

Free distribution of milk to the poor will be extended by one more week, Yediyurappa said. He also warned of strict action against sugar companies if dues to farmers worth Rs 2,834 cr are not paid.

Yediyurappa also announced Rs 45 crore compensation for the loss of paddy crops in Raichur and Koppal districts recently due to hailstorms.

On relaxations during the second phase of the lockdown, Yediyurappa said that states are awaiting guidelines from the Centre. "We will act as per Prime Minister's directions," he said.