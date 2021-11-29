13 new Covid cases in Channarayapatna school

13 new Covid cases in Channarayapatna school, 7 in Ch'nagar med college

The students were shifted to a Covid-19 care centre for treatment

DHNS
DHNS, Channarayapatna,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 07:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Thirteen students of the Morarji Desai residential school in Channarayapatna tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The school authorities subjected all 200 students of the school to the test and the results of 13 students were found to be positive. 

The students were shifted to a Covid-19 care centre for treatment. The school has been sealed down and the premises has been sanitised.  

Six medical students and a house surgeon at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences too have tested positive for Covid.

District health officer Dr K M Visvesvaraya confirmed this. All students who contracted the infection are hostelers and are undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

The college hostel has 650 students and all students will be subjected to Covid test. The hostel has been declared a containment zone, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Channarayapatna
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

 