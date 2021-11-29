13 new Covid cases in Channarayapatna school, 7 in Ch'nagar med college

Thirteen students of the Morarji Desai residential school in Channarayapatna tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The school authorities subjected all 200 students of the school to the test and the results of 13 students were found to be positive.

The students were shifted to a Covid-19 care centre for treatment. The school has been sealed down and the premises has been sanitised.

Six medical students and a house surgeon at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences too have tested positive for Covid.

District health officer Dr K M Visvesvaraya confirmed this. All students who contracted the infection are hostelers and are undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

The college hostel has 650 students and all students will be subjected to Covid test. The hostel has been declared a containment zone, he said.