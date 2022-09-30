163 communal incidents since 2019 in Karnataka, Shivamogga leads: Data

Karnataka has witnessed 163 cases of communal violence or riots since 2019 with almost three-fifths of them in Shivamogga, the Malnad district represented by the home minister that has traditionally served as a hotbed for religious conflicts.

From 16 cases in 2019, the number is up to 96 this year in what many see as a symptom of polarisation taking place ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

And, of the 96 cases this year, 42 belong to Shivamogga. This is according to data tabled by the state government in the legislature earlier this month.

Since 2019, which happens to be the year when the BJP came to power, 18 districts have reported communal violence. Shivamogga, also represented by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, tops the list with 57 cases followed by Bagalkot (22) and Davangere (18).

There were communal killings in Mangaluru City, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag (Nargund) and Shivamogga, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in his written reply to the Legislative Council. Also, more than 300 police personnel sustained injuries during riots.

“Earlier, cases weren’t filed properly even if there was communal violence. We have given a free hand to the police so that they can book cases the right way,” Jnanendra told DH, explaining the spike in numbers. “And, mind you, these weren’t fights due to personal rivalries. So, a simple FIR won’t suffice.”

Shivamogga, the minister said, witnessed back-to-back incidents of violence. “We also had the now-banned PFI that was instigating communal sentiments. Because the police investigated properly, cases came to light,” Jnanendra, who represents Tirthahalli in Shivamogga, said. “The PFI and other communal forces have built a presence for themselves in Shivamogga,” he added.

Rowdy sheets have been opened against all persons who were involved in earlier communal riots and the police are keeping an eye on them. “Instructions have been issued to summon communal goondas and those on the rowdy sheets to the police stations for a parade,” Jnanendra stated in his reply. “It has been made mandatory to hold frequent peace meetings with leaders of various communities.”

According to former director-general of police S T Ramesh, Shivamogga has been a “traditional communal cauldron”.

Ramesh said each communally-sensitive place has a different legacy and demography. “Thus, the coastal region, Hubballi, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi are different from one another,” he said, adding that all of them have a sizeable Muslim population and Hindutva activity. “Historically, Shivamogga has been communally-sensitive. It is a chicken-and-egg situation. Politics is used to create a communal divide and communal divide helps vote-bank politics,” he said.