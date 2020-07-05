2 children die as houses collapse in landslide near M'luru

Two children died after being buried under 30-foot debris following a landslide at Kaikamba-Banglagudde located on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The rescue teams, including personnel from NDRF, fire service and police, succeeded in extricating the bodies of Safwan (16) and Sahala (10) after a four-hour-long operation. According to sources, landslides occurred at around 1.15 pm, when the children were sleeping inside the one of the houses that collapsed, after lunch, and elders were outside the house.

The heavy rain in the past two days had weakened the soil on the hillock. Before the residents could realise what was happening, the hillock had caved in, bringing down two houses belonging to Mohammed Monu and Ashraf, along with a few coconut trees.

Safwan and Sahala were trapped in the debris of Monu’s house. They were his relatives, who had come from Taarikariya in Gurupura.

An autorickshaw, a tipper lorry and three bikes too were buried under the soil. It is said that the landslide continued even when the rescue operation was in progress, thus making the rescue operation difficult. A huge number of people had gathered at the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

‘14 houses in danger’

District incharge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who visited the spot, said two houses were completely damaged and inmates of 14 houses in the vicinity that are vulnerable will be shifted to safer locations. A few other residents shifted to the houses of their relatives. The minister said residents of all houses will be shifted to safer locations.

Houses will be constructed for them in a safer area. A team from NITK, Surathkal was asked to inspect the spot and submit a detailed report. Based on the report, further action will be initiated.

“I have already spoken to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has promised all support,” Poojary informed.

State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel too visited the spot and promised to make suitable arrangements for the affected families. All families will be provided shelter at relief centres. According to residents, 14 families received permission to construct houses by the district administration here 20 years ago. All of them were working as daily

wagers.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, MLA U T Khader, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash visited the spot.