2 dead, several injured as two buses collide in K'taka

Two people were killed and three critically injured in a head-on-collission between two private buses near Choradi in the taluk on Thursday evening, according to the police.

SP G K Mirhun Kumar said that another 5 to 6 people have sustained minor injuries.

Kumar said that all passengers were shifted to Meggan hospital for treatment with all arrangements being done at the hospital.

More than ten ambulance vehicles rushed to the spot to take the injured passengers to the hospital.

The incident took place when a bus heading towards Shivamogga from Shikaripur collided with the other bus coming from opposite direction.

Kumsi police has registered a case.