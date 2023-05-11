2 dead, several injured as two buses collide in K'taka

Two people were killed and three critically injured in a head-on-collission between two private buses near Choradi in the taluk on Thursday evening, according to the police.
SP G K Mirhun Kumar said that another 5 to 6 people have sustained minor injuries.
Also Read | On an average, 2 people lose their lives every day on Bengaluru roads
Kumar said that all passengers were shifted to Meggan hospital for treatment with all arrangements being done at the hospital.
More than ten ambulance vehicles rushed to the spot to take the injured passengers to the hospital.
The incident took place when a bus heading towards Shivamogga from Shikaripur collided with the other bus coming from opposite direction.
Kumsi police has registered a case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin