2 dead, several injured as two buses collide in K'taka

2 dead, several injured as two buses collide in K'taka

More than ten ambulance vehicles rushed to the spot to take the injured passengers to the hospital

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 11 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 21:16 ist
The incident took place when a bus heading towards Shivamogga from Shikaripur collided with the other bus coming from opposite direction. Credit: Shivamogga Police

Two people were killed and three critically injured in a head-on-collission between two private buses near Choradi in the taluk on Thursday evening, according to the police.

SP G K Mirhun Kumar said that another 5 to 6 people have sustained minor injuries. 

Also Read | On an average, 2 people lose their lives every day on Bengaluru roads

Kumar said that all passengers were shifted to Meggan hospital for treatment with all arrangements being done at the hospital.

More than ten ambulance vehicles rushed to the spot to take the injured passengers to the hospital.

The incident took place when a bus heading towards Shivamogga from Shikaripur collided with the other bus coming from opposite direction.

Kumsi police has registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
shivamogga
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 