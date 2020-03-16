238 people under watch, samples of 4 persons sent to lab

A total of 238 people, including those who came in direct contact with the 76-year-old Covid-19 victim and his family members, have been kept under watch at their homes, so far. Blood and throat samples of four persons, including two foreign-returned, have been collected and sent to VDRL in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat told reporters Monday, “The samples have been sent for testing as they showed flu-like symptoms. While a person returned to Chittapur from Dubai, another came back to Chincholi from Saudi Arabia. All four people have been admitted to the isolation ward at ESIC hospital. With this, the number of people admitted to ESIC hospital has gone up to eight,” he explained.

On Sunday a woman, daughter of the victim, tested positive for Covid-19. A bandh-like atmosphere continues to prevail in the city and the situation will continue for a month to contain the spread of the virus.

“Except shops distributing/selling essential commodities, all business establishments, hotels and the roadside eateries have been closed. No one should venture out of their houses unless necessary. We are facing emergency situation,” the DC said.

Online food service, marketing and courier services will also be stopped from Tuesday. Stern action will be taken against those who violate the order,

he warned.

Containment zone

A total of 50 health teams have been constituted to visit about 3,000 houses in ward 30, where the house of Covid-19 victim is located. The ward has been declared as containment zone. The teams are making door-to-door visits to collect information about the health condition of the people, he explained.