24 dead after Karnataka hospital runs out of oxygen

24 Covid-19 patients dead after Chamarajanagar hospital runs out of oxygen

A total of 12 Covid patients died due to lack of oxygen and others due to severe ailments

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2021, 10:29 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 11:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, as many as 12 Covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as the district hospital ran out of medical oxygen. It is being said that 11 others lost their lives due to severe ailments.

A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the hospital. 

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner told DH.

According to news agency ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.

