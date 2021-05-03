24 Covid-19 patients dead after Chamarajanagar hospital runs out of oxygen

In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, as many as 12 Covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as the district hospital ran out of medical oxygen. It is being said that 11 others lost their lives due to severe ailments.

#JustIn: As many as 22 patients have reportedly died at Chamarajanagar due to Covid19 and other inherent conditions in 24 hours. Reports from the ground telling that many were youngsters.@DeccanHerald @CMofKarnataka #Karnataka @mla_sudhakar #Covid19 @PMOIndia — Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) May 3, 2021

A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the hospital.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner told DH.

According to news agency ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.