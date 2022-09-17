30 ITIs to be upgraded in Karnataka this year

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 23:52 ist
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Higher Education and Skill Development Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the government would upgrade 30 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the state this year.

He was speaking at the first urban district-level ITI convocation held at Government ITI in Peenya on Saturday.

Narayan said that the government had upgraded over 150 ITIs and had decided to upgrade 30 more in the current year.

“As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, convocation at all 14,000 ITIs across the country was held on Saturday to observe the Vishwakarma Day”, he said.

The minister added that the government would consider ITI qualification equivalent to PUC and English learning will be made part of the course.

S Selva Kumar, principal secretary, Department of Skill Development; K Jyothi, commissioner, Department of Industrial Training and Employment and B N Sridhar, regional director, ISDS were present.

 

