30 Karnataka engineering colleges to be upgraded to global standard in 5 years: Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said 30 engineering colleges in the state, including 14 government colleges, have been selected for Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE).

The RETE has the objective of upgrading these select engineering colleges across the state as technical colleges of global standard in five years, he said. Narayan was talking to reporters after receiving a report on RETE submitted by the high-powered committee headed by Visvesvaraya Technological University vice-chancellor Professor Karisiddappa.

Also Read | Karnataka schools, madrasas to hoist tricolour on Independence Day: Nagesh

The minister said the RETE will enable providing qualitative engineering education in every district of the state.

"Thirty colleges across the state have been selected for the RETE. These are considered under the three categories of incubation, accelerator and Super-30. Private colleges have been selected in those districts where there are no government colleges," he said.

The minister's office said RETE will be implemented under the joint collaboration between the government, industry and VTU.