32 fresh cases propel Udupi's Covid tally to 108

Infections continue to mount in several districts with many interstate and international returnees, lodged in institutional quarantines, testing positive to novel coronavirus. On Monday, the state saw 93 fresh cases. It’s needless to say that most of them were with a travel history to Maharashtra.

The Covid-19 cases linked to Maharashtra exploded in Udupi district with 32 fresh infections in the last 24 hours (ending 5pm on Monday).

The district’s biggest single-day spike saw as many as 27 cases with a travel history to Maharashtra. Among the remaining five cases, two were UAE returnees, a 30-year-old man was presented with influenza-like illness (ILI) and one person was believed to have contracted virus from containment zone. A 65-year-old male is a contact of Patient 1435.

Among the infected are six girls aged between 1 and 11. All 32 patients have been admitted to TMA Pai Covid Hospital

Udupi district’s tally has gone up to 108. The district did well to contain virus spread in April and for best part of May. But it took a quantum leap in infections in the last one week or so.

Four Maharashtra returnees tested positive in Dakshina Kannada as its tally rose to 62. Of which, 40 are active.

Two Kalyana Karnataka districts - Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts - combined recorded 31 new cases, all with a travel history to Maharashtra.

Kalaburagi district reported 16 fresh cases, including six and three infections from Ram Nayaka and Bugadi tandas in Chittapur taluk, respectively. The district has 72 active cases as on May 25 and the fatalities remain at 7,

On the bright side, as many as 10 patients were discharged post-recovery from GIMS hospital on Monday.

Its neighbour, Yadgir witnessed 15 more, including 10 persons lodged at Kanyakolur quarantine centre, test positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

A 40-year-old man from Bidar, with a travel history to Muscat, Oman, also tested positive for virus.

Meanwhile, Ramanagara reported its first Covid-19 case with eight-year-old boy from Marasandra in Magadi taluk contracting the virus. However, the throat swab samples of all his family members had returned negative.

The boy and his parents have a travel history to virus hotspot Chennai.