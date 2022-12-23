4,244 new anganwadis cleared to set up in Karnataka

Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Achar told the Assembly on Friday that the government has received proposals to set up 3,538 new anganwadis, while the state government has cleared 4,244 anganwadis in September 2022.

The state government is examining the proposals received to set up new anganwadis across the state. Of the 4,244 new anganwadi proposals, 1,655 will come in the rural areas and 2,589 in the urban centres.