437 Namma Clinics by December-end, says Karnataka Chief Minister

As many as 437 Namma Clinics will become operational in major cities of the state by December-end, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating works to upgrade the Shiggaon taluk hospital to a 250-bed facility at a cost of Rs 96.5 crore, Bommai said, “Mobile clinics have been inaugurated in five districts, including Haveri, Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru, under Mukhyamantri Arogya Vahini scheme. The clinics will take healthcare to people's doorsteps. Our government has laid emphasis on augmenting health infrastructure, by launching Namma Clinics and building hi-tech hospitals.”

Namma Clinics, on the lines of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, are being established at urban centres to curb non-communicable diseases. Each clinic will consist of a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician and a Group 'D' employee.

In Hubballi, Bommai said the Janasankalpa Yatre had been receiving an overwhelming response and that the party would step up the campaign in December.

“With the Assembly elections in the state fast approaching, we are reaching out to people through 'Janasankalpa Yatre'. The yatre has received an overwhelming response in Kalyana Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and central districts. We will gain the confidence of people by taking the central and state government schemes to them,” the chief minister said.