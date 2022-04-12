45 Cong workers picked up for picketing outside KSE's residence

Over 45 Youth Congress activists, on Tuesday, were apprehended and five sustained minor injuries when police resorted to light caning to prevent them from picketing the residence of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa in protest against the suicide by contractor Santosh who alleged in his death note that the minister was responsible for his death.

When the suicide news spread across the state, the activists rushed towards Malleshwaranagar in the city to picket the residence of the BJP leader demanding his resignation. They also demanded that BJP high command sack him from the cabinet as he is primary-accused in the suicide case. Police must book the minister under IPC section 306 and arrest him immediately.

But police prevented them near the railway track and resorted to light caning. Shivamogga Youth Congress City General Secretary Darshan Shyam and four others sustained injuries in the incident.

Later, they were released. The injured activists returned home after being given first aid in the hospital. Police security was beefed up around the residence of the minister.