Cong workers picked up for picketing at KSE's residence

45 Cong workers picked up for picketing outside KSE's residence

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 17:55 ist

Over 45 Youth Congress activists, on Tuesday, were apprehended and five sustained minor injuries when police resorted to light caning to prevent them from picketing the residence of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa in protest against the suicide by contractor Santosh who alleged in his death note that the minister was responsible for his death.

When the suicide news spread across the state, the activists rushed towards Malleshwaranagar in the city to picket the residence of the BJP leader demanding his resignation. They also demanded that BJP high command sack him from the cabinet as he is primary-accused in the suicide case. Police must book the minister under IPC section 306 and arrest him immediately. 

But police prevented them near the railway track and resorted to light caning. Shivamogga Youth Congress City General Secretary Darshan Shyam and four others sustained injuries in the incident.

Later, they were released. The injured activists returned home after being given first aid in the hospital. Police security was beefed up around the residence of the minister. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KS Eshwarappa
suicides
Abetment of Suicide
Congress workers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 