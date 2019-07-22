5 held in Nava Brindavana vandalism

Koppal police on Sunday arrested five miscreants who vandalised the memorial of Vyasaraja Theertha at Nava Brindavana in Anegondi of Gangavathi taluk.

Police said the five — all natives of Tadapatri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh — had dug up the Brindavana for treasure.

They have been identified as Pollari Murali Manohara Reddy (35), D Manohara (27), K Kummata Keshava (29), B Vijayakumar (36) and T Balanarasaiah (42).

Police said the gang had conducted a recce of the place and hidden axes and sickles on the premises. They assumed they would find treasure inside the memorial as Vyasaraja Theertha was the Rajaguru of Vijayanagara Kings.

During their third visit on July 17, a gang of seven arrived in an MUV and performed pooja before they dug up the place. Two are absconding.