'50k ventilators to hospitals by August'

As many as 50,000 ventilators procured with the PM CARES fund will be supplied to hospitals in the country by the end of August, BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh said on Monday.

Addressing a virtual rally, he said that orders were placed for 30,000 ventilators already and India was on its way to achieve self-sufficiency in masks, PPE kits and others. "We are exporting 50 lakh PPE kits today," he said.

"When the first case of Covid-19 was reported on January 30, we did not expect the disease to spread so far and affect the economy. At such a difficult situation, if not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the situation would have been far worse," he said, at the conclusion of Jan Samwad Abhiyaan, organised to publicise the achievements of the first year of Modi 2.0.