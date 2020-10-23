551 black spots on National Highways in Karnataka claim 279 lives between 2016-2018

With a total number of 551 black spots on national highways in Karnataka, the state stood third place in the country having maximum black spots where the highest number of road accidents took place between 2016-2018.

In the state, a total of 279 people died due to road accidents on these black spots on National Highways (NHs) between 2016-2018, said the Union Ministry of Road Transport in its compilation of road accident data in India. The Union Road Transport and Highway Ministry identified the blackspot where maximum road accidents took place.

Other major black spots where the maximum persons killed between 2016-2018 in the state:

Agara Cross (NH- 209) in Kaggalipura Police Station limits in Ramanagara District is most dreaded as maximum 37 people died between 2016-2018. Devalapura Cross (NH-50) in Bagalkot Rural Police station limits in Bagalkot District also the next dreaded spot as 35 people died. Mayaganahalli (NH- 275) Ramnagar Traffic Police station limits in Ramnagar District took 30 lives.

J G Halli (NH-4) in Hireyur Police Station in Chitradurga District where 28 died, Base Power to MPCL on NH-167 in Raichur Rural Police Station limits in Raichur District (29 killed), in front of East PS Cross on NH-275 in Mandya District (27 persons died), Santhekellur on NH-167 in Raichur District (24 killed), Singasandra Bus stop on NH-07 Hosur Road near Electronic City in Bengaluru City (23 killed), Laxmipura Temple on NH-209 under Kaggalipura Police Station in Ramnagar District (23 killed), Hebbagodi Bus Stop in Hebbagodi Police Station limits in Bengaluru District (23 killed).

National Highways in the country:

Of the total 5,583 black spots on National Highways in the country, Tamil Nadu has the highest with 748 followed by West Bengal 701. The bigger state - Maharashtra - has a lesser number of 25 black spots.

"In 2019, the Ministry focused on the identification and rectification of black spots. As a short term measure to rectify the black spots, the government is taking steps to install rumble strips, lighting or signages. As a long term measure including road design/elevation, road widening, the building of boad overbridge, bypass, flyover, cattle underpass are also being implemented," said an official in the Ministry.

As part of rectifying measures, the Ministry also sanctioned upto Rs 50 crore per black spot including land acquisition and widening works. The Ministry is monitoring at the highest level on the progress of rectifying black spots, he said.