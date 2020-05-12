63 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, highest in a day; most from out of state

Karnataka saw the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 63 cases reported on Tuesday. Of these, 42 have a domestic travel history. With this, the number of active cases has surpassed the number of discharged in the state.

With a tally of 925, the state is closing in on 1,000 cases. While 11 are in the ICU, 31 have died so far. The state has tested more than one lakh samples.

There are 460 active cases and 433 discharged patients in the state. Of the 63 cases reported on Tuesday, 32 are patients who travelled from Ahmedabad. Bagalkot accounted for the maximum of 14 of such cases on Tuesday. One has presented with Influenza-Like-Illness.

S Suresh Kumar, Minister-in-charge for COVID-19, said, “We are collecting swabs of migrants during the first two days of quarantine itself.”

Out of the 12 cases from Davangere, six returned from Ahmedabad, while the rest are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Dharwad has reported nine cases, all of whom have returned from Ahmedabad. Hassan, Kolar and Yadgir have lost their green tags.

In Hassan, five people who returned from Mumbai, have tested positive. In Kolar, two have returned from Odisha and one from Chennai.

Two new cases in Yadgir have returned from Ahmedabad. Of the four new cases reported from Bengaluru, three are contacts of a previously diagnosed patient and tracing of contacts is underway for one. In Gadag, one has travel history to Ahmedabad, and two are contacts of a previously diagnosed patient.

Dakshina Kannada reported two new cases, Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapur one each. Two cases were reported from Bidar, one case in Mandya has a travel history to Mumbai and contact tracing is underway for one case in Ballari.