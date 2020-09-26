668 prisoners tested positive for coronavirus, 585 fully recovered: Karnataka government tells High Court

The state government on Saturday informed the High Court of Karnataka that at present 83 inmates across the 47 prisons in the state were being treated at Covid hospitals/Covid Care Centers (CCC) for the infection.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka had directed the state government to submit in detail the facilities in the prison in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The government said that out of the 668 prisoners who had tested positive for Covid-19 (till September 18), 585 have fully recovered. The statement of objections was filed by Additional Government Advocate Vikram Huilgol in response to a PIL filed by Amol Kale, an accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

According to the statement, the prisoners tested positive were not treated at the prisons. Isolation wards have been set up inside the prisons and the prisoners were sent to the designated Covid-19 hospitals or CCCs after receiving the test results. The state submitted that the undertrials were admitted in the prisons only after they test negative for Covid. The statement also said that measures were taken to decongest the prisons and population which stood at 110% as on March 23 has been bought down to 97.7%.

The chart provided by the state government shows that prisons located in big cities have recorded more number of Covid-19 cases. The Parappana Agrahara central prison, which has 5,203 inmates, recorded 320 positive cases of which 17 were still undergoing treatment. The other prisons with more number of Covid-19 cases were, Mysuru central prison (64 cases), Kalaburagi (43), Belagavi (37) Ballari (29) and Vijayapura prison (19).

The petitioner Amol Kale has been in judicial custody since June 2018. He was in Central Prison in Bengaluru before being shifted to Central Jail in Mysuru on March 28, 2019.