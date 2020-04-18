7 more test COVID-19 positive in Mysuru, 1 in Mandya

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru/Mandya,
  • Apr 18 2020, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 21:54 ist
Mysuru City Corporation personnel spray disinfectant on the building of Lakshmipuram Police Station, on Saturday. DH PHOTO

Seven more persons, including a villager in Mysuru taluk, tested positive for Covid-19 while nine recovered persons were discharged in Mysuru on Saturday. Similarly, one person tested positive in Mandya district. With the fresh cases, the active cases are 58 in Mysuru and 12 in Mandya.

Out of 80 cases reported in Mysuru, 22 persons have been discharged as on Saturday as per the bulletin released by the Health Department. Out of seven persons tested positive on Saturday, six are secondary contacts of P52, also employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Pharma company. Another person is a villager of Mysuru taluk.  

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

Panic gripped the district as the virus is spreading in rural Mysuru with a 65-year-old person of Mosambayanahalli testing positive for Covid-19. He had complained of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

He is the second SARI case in Mysuru. The first SARI case was P 273, a 72-year-old-man, reported on April 15. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Until now, the cases were reported among the employees of Jubilant Pharma Company and among the people with travel history. It has to be recalled that Sollepur, Somnathpur and Hebya villages were declared as containment areas as a few employees of Jubilant are residents of these villages. Mosambayanahalli is adjoining Sollepur.

According to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, contact of the villager is yet to be traced and the officials are doing it. The family members are being tested as they are primary contacts, the DC said.

In Mandya, the fresh case is a primary contact of P134 and P138. The victim is a native of Malavalli, where several cases were tested positive. As many as three persons were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

