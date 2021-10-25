7-year-old offers her savings to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to fix potholes: Report

Pothole menace in Karnataka has been a problem for several years now. Despite several reports of accidents and deaths caused by bad road conditions, the state government is still not able to cover up these death traps.

Despite requests from several residents, citizen activists and opposition leaders, there has been little change in the road conditions in the state. Now, a 7-year-old is attempting to bring a change in the situation by sending a request to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Dhavani N, a class II student from Tiptur in Tumakuru has offered her entire savings to the CM of Karnataka to fix potholes in the state. The young girl made her request through a video, shot by her mother, which is now doing the rounds on social media.

According to a report by TOI, Dhavani’s request to the CM comes two years after her mother met with an accident caused by a pothole, leaving her with a broken leg.

Addressing the CM as ‘thaata’ (Kannada for grandfather) in the videos, Dhavani N, daughter of construction labourers has offered to give the pocket money that she has saved up, for clearing the potholes.

The report added that Dhavani sent the appeal after she heard about a recent accident in west Bengaluru in which a 65-year-old physically challenged man died after his customized three-wheeler overturned after running over a crater.

Condoling with the families which have lost their members to accidents caused by potholes, she said in the video: “Grandpa, please tell us how will these families cope with their deaths?”

According to the report, Dhavani suffers from regular dehydration and her father gives her Rs 1 every time she drinks a glass of water. “I’ve been drinking more than 10 glasses of water over four days and I’ve saved Rs 40. I will hand over this to the CM,” the report quoted Dhavani.

