70% govt primary schools have less than 30 students: minister

Though the government is claiming that enrolment in government schools has increased in the last two years, data shows that nearly 70% of the government primary schools have less than 30 students.

As per data provided by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh in his address, during the Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the department of primary and secondary education in Bengaluru on Monday, of the total 20,718 government primary schools, 14,236 (68.71%) are functioning with just 30 students or less.

When it comes to government higher primary schools, the total number of schools is 22,501, of which 2,421 have 35 students or less.

In the past, the government had merged the schools having less enrolment with neighboring schools and also deputed teachers to other schools.

This time, despite lean enrolment, the department of primary and secondary education said such schools will not be closed down.

Nagesh said, “We are working towards strengthening government schools. There is no question of closing down the schools with less numbers (enrolment).”

School complex in every GP

As explained by the minister, the department was planning to set up a ‘school complex’ in every gram panchayat (GP), which will have all facilities.

“As per the National Education Policy recommendations, we are planning to set up one school complex in every GP, with all basic facilities, including physical education equipment and teachers,” said Nagesh.

The school complexes at GP level will have transportation facilities for the students.

